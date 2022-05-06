Rouble eases from over 2-year high vs euro

By 1027 GMT, the rouble had lost 0.8% to trade at 70.73 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, earlier clipping 69.1250, its strongest point since February 2020.

The rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 67.12 RUBUTSTN=MCX, close to a more than two-year high of 65.3125 hit on Thursday.

The rouble has rallied in the past few weeks thanks to mandatory conversion of foreign currency by export-focused companies. Also, there has been weak demand for dollars and euros amid waning imports and restrictions on cross-border transactions.

"It looks like the rouble has found a new equilibrium point around 67, at least for the time being," said Sberbank CIB analysts in a note. "However, we think the local currency may begin to strengthen again when we come out of the May holidays next week, with exporters gradually beginning to step up their offers of hard currency."

They said the rouble could strengthen to 60 against the greenback by the end of the month.

Moves in the rouble are sharper than usual as market liquidity has been thinned by central bank restrictions designed to prop up financial stability after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Meanwhile, trading activity is subdued as the markets are open for only three days this week in the middle of Russia's long May holidays.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2.3% at $113.5 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were down.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was 0.5% lower at 1,114.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was down 1.2% at 2,375.4 points.

Promsvyazbank analysts said they expected equity markets to drop ahead of another long holiday weekend.

