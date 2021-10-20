Rouble eases from 15-month peak, COVID-19 measures in focus

Adds detail, updates prices

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened to around 71 versus the dollar on Wednesday, losing ground amid lower oil prices, as President Vladimir Putin approved a week-long workplace shutdown to contain the rise in COVID-19 cases and record deaths.

At 1008 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 70.99 RUBUTSTN=MCX, heading away from its strongest level since July 2020 of 70.8125 hit on Tuesday.

Versus the euro, the rouble shed 0.1% to 82.52 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The COVID-19 crisis is in focus as the national death toll hits record highs. Putin said the so-called non-working period, from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, could begin earlier or be extended for certain regions.

Authorities across the country have made moves to curb the spread of the virus, reflecting a growing sense of urgency as they confront widespread public reluctance to get injected with the Russian-made vaccines.

A non-working week will unlikely affect the central bank's policy, but hard lockdowns for a week or longer could significantly impact Russia's economic dynamics and slow down its rate-hiking cycle, Sova Capital said.

The central bank is widely expected to raise rates for the sixth time so far this year on Friday as it struggles to rein in inflation, its main area of responsibility.

Higher rates can pose headwinds for economic growth, but they are positive for the rouble as they increase the investment appeal of high-yielding rouble instruments.

The finance ministry sold all 20 billion roubles ($281.70 million) worth of 2031 OFZ bonds on offer on Wednesday to demand of 39 billion roubles.

The rouble is also expected to get support from month-end tax payments that boost demand for the currency.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, fell 1% to $84.24 a barrel, putting pressure on Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS slid 0.3% to 1,894.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% lower at 4,268.7 points.

Shares in giant aluminium producer Rusal RUAL.MM rose in Moscow after falling sharply on reports that FBI agents raided homes in Washington and New York City linked to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire under U.S. sanctions and a Rusal shareholder.

($1 = 70.9980 roubles)

