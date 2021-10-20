Rouble eases from 15-month peak, COVID-19 measures in focus

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened past 71 versus the dollar on Wednesday, losing ground amid lower oil prices, as the market awaited authorities' decision on new restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At 0742 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 71.05 RUBUTSTN=MCX, heading away from its strongest level since July 2020 of 70.8125 it hit on Tuesday.

Versus the euro, the rouble shed 0.2% to 82.56 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The COVID-19 crisis is in focus as the national death toll hits record highs.

The government proposed a week-long workplace shutdown, while Moscow authorities reportedly discuss tougher measures. President Vladimir Putin is expected to announce new restrictions later on Wednesday.

"A hard lockdown on a countrywide level (such a lockdown in Moscow is currently being discussed) is a significant risk that could have a meaningful impact on business activity and slow the central bank's rate-hiking cycle," Sova Capital said in a note.

The central bank is widely expected to raise rates for the sixth time so far this year on Friday as it struggles to rein in inflation, its main area of responsibility.

Higher rates are positive for the rouble as they increase investment appeal of high-yielding rouble instruments but can pose headwinds for economic growth.

The rouble is also expected to get support from month-end tax payments that boost demand for the currency.

"No spikes in trading activity signals that there is some more room for the rouble to firm as the tax period is looming," VTB Capital said in a note, referring to steady trading volumes on the Moscow Exchange.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, fell 1% to $84.24 a barrel, putting pressure on Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS slid 0.2% to 1,895.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% lower at 4,273.8 points.

Shares in giant aluminium producer Rusal RUAL.MM recovered slightly on the Moscow Exchange after falling sharply on reports that FBI agents raided Washington and New York City homes linked to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire under U.S. sanctions and a Rusal shareholder.

($1 = 71.0600 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Uttaresh.V)

