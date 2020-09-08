Rouble eases as geopolitical risks weigh

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble eased on Tuesday, moving towards recent lows, as it remained under pressure from geopolitical risks related to turmoil in neighbouring Belarus and the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov were set to speak at a financial forum and could shed light on the outlook for Russia's monetary and fiscal policies.

At 0747 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% weaker against the dollar at 76.08 RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving towards its weakest level since April of 76.26 which it briefly touched on Monday.

Against the euro, the rouble also eased 0.4%, to 89.86, after hitting its weakest level since early 2016 of 90.10 in the previous trading session EURRUBTN=MCX. So far this year, the rouble has lost nearly 23% of its value against the euro.

Concerns about possible new sanctions against Russia have weighed on the rouble in the past few weeks due to fears that Moscow could intervene in some way in the political crisis in Belarus.

The poisoning of Navalny, which Russia denies, also boosted risks of sanctions. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is under mounting pressure from members of her conservative party to suspend the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a huge project to double Russian gas exports to Germany that is more than 90% complete and due to start operating from early 2021.

Global market sentiment soured after U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday ramped up his anti-Chinese rhetoric by again raising the idea of de-coupling the U.S. and Chinese economies.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.5% at $41.79 a barrel, putting pressure on stocks.

The dollar-denominated RTS share index .IRTS shed 0.2% to 1,216.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.03% lower at 2,933 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.