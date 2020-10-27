Rouble eases amid pandemic uncertainty, helped by recovering oil prices

Contributor
Alexander Marrow Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

The Russian rouble weakened slightly on Tuesday amid global uncertainty surrounding the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened slightly on Tuesday amid global uncertainty surrounding the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

At 0728 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 76.54 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.2% to trade at 90.45 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

"Fluctuations remain moderate by current standards," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest, adding the rouble would likely stay in a 76.00-76.60 range against the dollar on Tuesday.

Rising numbers of coronavirus infections around the world remain in focus as they are leading to increased restrictions, potentially derailing a global economic recovery.

Russia has said it will not impose strict lockdowns despite a record high daily increase in the number of coronavirus cases. From Tuesday, it ordered bars and restaurants to close overnight to try to contain the spread.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.5% at $40.67 a barrel, recovering ground after a sharp drop in the previous trading session.

The rouble weathered that storm well thanks to two domestic factors - foreign currency sales by the central bank and a monthly tax-payments period that boosts demand for roubles - said Andrei Kochetkov, an Otkritie Brokerage analyst.

Russia's central bank promised to increase its daily selling of foreign currency to the equivalent of 9.8 billion roubles ($128.5 million) from Monday, according to Reuters calculations.

The bank, which reports its foreign currency sales with a two-day lag, said it had sold 8.6 billion roubles worth of forex last Friday.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.4% to 1,147.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was flat at 2,786.0 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

($1 = 76.2604 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and Mark Potter)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More