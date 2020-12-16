Rouble eases after finance ministry holds bond auctions

By Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The rouble eased marginally on Wednesday after treasury bond auctions, enjoying a rare calm day after a hefty sell-off and recovery earlier in the week, with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines supporting riskier assets.

For months volatility has been a hallmark of the rouble, pressured by the threat of new Western sanctions over U.S. accusations of Moscow's hacking activities and the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, followed by six weeks of recovery since the U.S. presidential election.

By 1433 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 73.51 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.5% to trade at 89.67 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Russian assets were dented on Monday by renewed fears of sanctions after news that U.S. officials suspected Russia of a sweeping hacking campaign that hit the Department of Homeland Security.

Adding to the gloom, the FSB security service was identified by an international media investigation as being responsible for Navalny's attempted assassination.

"The sanctions noise has so far faded into the background, but we can hardly expect them to be completely forgotten," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest, adding that this was capping any gains for the rouble.

Despite market fears of new possible penalties against Moscow, Russia increased its holdings of U.S. government treasuries to $6.16 billion in November, from $5.96 billion in October and a multi-year low of $3.9 billion seen in March, according to U.S. Treasury data.

The finance ministry on Wednesday placed two OFZ treasury bonds at auctions that serve as a gauge of demand for Russian assets and can buttress the rouble. OFZs are used to plug holes in Russia's budget.

It sold 46.9 billion roubles ($638 million) of OFZ 52003 RU52003=MM, a record for this inflation-pegged paper.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.1% at $50.70 a barrel but Russian stock indexes were climbing.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.3% to 1,394.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 3,254.6 points.

