Rouble drops towards 74 vs dollar as oil prices slip

By Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell towards 74 versus the U.S. dollar on Friday, pulled down by falling oil prices and limited risk appetite as rising COVID-19 cases in China raised investor concerns for the global economic recovery.

By 1509 GMT, the rouble was 0.8% weaker against the dollar at 73.80RUBUTSTN=MCX, retreating from its strongest since Jan. 4 of 73.1025, reached in the previous session.

It had lost 0.1% to trade at 89.18 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Weakening risk appetite could see the rouble return to around 74 against the dollar and 90 versus the euro, said Veles Capital analyst Elena Kozhukhova.

The pandemic remains an acute concern. More than 28 million people are under lockdown in China. On Friday it reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in more than 10 months.

One support for markets was U.S. President-elect Joe Biden saying bold investment was needed to jump-start the economy and accelerate the distribution of vaccines to bring the coronavirus under control, as he outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal on Thursday.

Also buttressing the rouble was the start of a month-end tax period that usually sees export-focused companies convert their foreign currency revenues into roubles to meet local liabilities.

"The rise in oil prices and physical export volumes will lead to higher tax payments by exporters," said Sergei Konygin, an economist at Gazprombank.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, hit an 11-month high earlier this week, but was down 2.5% on Friday at $54.93 a barrel, hampering Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.5% to 1,477.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.8% lower at 3,464.0 points.

Shares in Sberbank SBER.MM were down 2.7% after it reported a 7.7% year-on-year decline in net profit in 2020 under Russian accounting standards.

(Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Mark Potter)

