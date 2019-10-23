Rouble down before bond auctions; stocks fall

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened weaker on Wednesday, hit by uncertainty over U.S.-China trade talks and Britain's exit from the European Union but boosted by the prospect of strong demand at today's OFZ treasury bond auctions.

At 0751 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 63.81 RUBUTSTN=MCX, falling from a 12-week high of 63.56, and had lost 0.1% to trade at 70.98 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Russia's central bank has signalled that it will cut its key interest rate from 7.0% at Friday's meeting. Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast a 25-basis-point cut.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.4% at $59.5 a barrel. The adverse affect of dip in oil prices should be offset by strong demand for today's 11-year OFZ bonds.

OFZ bond auctions by the finance ministry take place on Wednesdays and usually prompt market players to convert foreign currency and buy the country's sovereign debt.

Yields on 10-year OFZ treasury bonds RU10YT=RR dipped to 6.47% on Tuesday, their lowest level since May 2013. They were around 6.51% on Wednesday.

Russian stock indexes were down. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.6% to 1,379.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% lower at 2,795.0 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, editing by Larry King)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

