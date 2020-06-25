Rouble dives on falling oil, virus surge as Russian markets reopen

MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Thursday, belatedly responding to a fall in oil prices and deteriorating global investment sentiment after Russian markets were closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.

A surge in cases of the novel coronavirus and an International Monetary Fund downgrade to economic projections knocked the rouble off Tuesday's two-week high against the greenback, in line with a global aversion to high-risk assets, as hopes of a speedy recovery were stifled.

At 0738 GMT, the rouble was 0.8% weaker against the dollar at 69.41 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.2% to trade at 78.02 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.1% at $39.88 a barrel, after diving from a near 16-week high hit on Tuesday.

The decrease in oil prices and weak demand for risk assets will exert pressure on the rouble, said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank, adding that Russia's currency could cross the threshold of 70 to the dollar during the session.

The Moscow Exchange was closed on Wednesday for a public holiday to hold a rescheduled military parade, while on Thursday a week of voting began on constitutional reforms that could allow President Vladimir Putin to remain in the Kremlin until 2036 if re-elected.

Russian stock indexes were falling.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 2.4% to 1,250.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.4% lower at 2,754.1 points.

Shares in internet giant Yandex YNDX.O outperformed the market, gaining 1.3%, after the company said it would double its offering of class A ordinary shares to $400 million at a price of $49.25 per share.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Barbara Lewis)

