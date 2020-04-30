Rouble dips from 3-week high vs dollar ahead of Russia's long weekend

Adds detail, updates prices

MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - The rouble eased on Thursday ahead of a long weekend in Russia from an earlier three-week high it hit against the dollar on the back of a recovery in oil prices and improved global risk appetite.

At 1247 GMT, the rouble was 0.8% weaker against the dollar at 73.64 RUBUTSTN=MCX, heading away from its strongest level since April 9 of 72.61 it briefly hit in early trade.

The reversal was caused by the upcoming May holidays, said a dealer at a major Russian bank in Moscow. The Moscow Exchange will be closed on Friday and trading activity is expected to be below average next week.

"Some people close positions, some decided to buy foreign currency at lower levels," the dealer said.

Against the euro, the rouble weakened 0.9% to 80.12 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Oil prices jumped on Thursday, buoyed by signs that the U.S. crude glut is not growing as quickly as expected and that fuel demand battered by COVID-19 restrictions is starting to pick up. O/R

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 12.4% at $25.32 a barrel.

The Russian central bank has been supporting the rouble, which has lost more than 16% of its value against the dollar so far this year, by selling foreign currency from state reserves in its first interventions since early 2015.

The bank sold 20.4 billion roubles ($280.6 million) worth of foreign exchange on Tuesday, its data showed on Thursday.

The economic outlook remained gloomy.

The Russian economy may contract by 3.4% in 2020 following the coronavirus pandemic, prompting the central bank to cut interest rates again, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

That marks a drastic worsening in the outlook from a month ago.

Russia's nationwide tally of confirmed coronavirus infections surged past the 100,000 mark on Thursday after a record daily rise in new cases, days after President Vladimir Putin warned the peak of the outbreak was yet to come.

Russian stock indexes were down.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS fell 1.6% to 1,126.7 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1% lower at 2,636.2 points.

The MOEX index was seen nodding lower on Thursday as investors may prefer to lock in profits ahead of the long weekend, said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank.

($1 = 72.7100 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Alex Richardson and Jan Harvey)

