Rouble dips, formation of new Russian govt in focus

MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The rouble was slightly weaker on Thursday, a day after the surprise resignation of Russia's government triggered market volatility and briefly drove the currency and stocks lower.

Investors are eagerly awaiting the announcement of a new cabinet after President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday tapped Mikhail Mishustin to be the next prime minister. The Russian State Duma, the lower house of parliament, is expected to vote on Mishustin's candidacy later on Thursday.

But the uncertainty surrounding the identity of Russia's new ministers is not expected to destabilise the rouble, analysts say.

"Investors are satisfied with the economic situation created by the previous cabinet and do not expect any changes for the worse," Georgy Vashchenko, an analyst at Freedom Finance, said in a note.

Alexei Antonov, an analyst at Alor Brokerage, said the rouble was not at any significant risk, in part because of month-end tax payments that began on Wednesday.

These payments generally buttress the rouble because they prompt export-focused companies to convert foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities.

After opening flat against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against it at 61.54 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.1% to trade at 68.59 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX as of 0754 GMT.

The rouble this week has been reacting to increased foreign currency purchases by the ministry that began on Wednesday.

The FX purchases are meant to safeguard Russia's budget from swings in the prices of oil, but they also limit room for the rouble to appreciate.

The market also remained cautious following the signing of a Phase 1 trade deal between Beijing and Washington. Although the deal assuages tensions between the world's two biggest economies, several contentious issues still need to be resolved.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.7% to 1,614.1 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.6% higher at 3,152.3 points, hovering near the record high it hit on Tuesday.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $64.35 a barrel as of 0722 GMT.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by Gareth Jones)

