Rouble dips as c.bank holds rates, Sberbank leaps on dividends

By 1112 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% weaker against the dollar at 76.69 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.4% to trade at 81.46 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had shed 0.2% against the yuan to 11.1 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The Russian currency had clipped near 11-month lows against the dollar, euro and yuan in the previous session.

"Next week the rouble will start to get more active support from the tax period, which together with rising oil prices will support the rouble exchange rate," Alor Broker analyst Alexei Antonov said.

Russian exporters' demand for rouble tends to increase when they convert their foreign currency revenue to pay month-end taxes.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% at $75.0 a barrel, recovering ground from the more than one-year lows hit this week.

Russian stock indexes were higher, buoyed by Sberbank's record dividend proposal. The lender's shares traded 7.1% higher on the day.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.9% higher at 2,301.8 points, hitting its highest since Sept. 20, 2022. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 2% to 945.5 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Christina Fincher and Barbara Lewis)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.