Rouble-denominated crypto trading soars as sanctions hit Russian currency

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Trading volumes between the Russian rouble and the Tether cryptocurrency spiked sharply on Monday as the rouble tumbled to a record low, data shared with Reuters showed, after the West imposed sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

Volumes between the rouble and Tether, a "stablecoin" designed to keep a steady value, hit $29.4 million, their highest this year and almost three times more than a week earlier, according to Arcane Research, an Oslo-based digital asset researcher.

