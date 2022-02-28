US Markets

Rouble-denominated crypto trading soars as sanctions hit Russian currency

Contributor
Tom Wilson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Trading volumes between the Russian rouble and the Tether cryptocurrency spiked sharply on Monday as the rouble tumbled to a record low, data shared with Reuters showed, after the West imposed sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Trading volumes between the Russian rouble and the Tether cryptocurrency spiked sharply on Monday as the rouble tumbled to a record low, data shared with Reuters showed, after the West imposed sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

Volumes between the rouble and Tether, a "stablecoin" designed to keep a steady value, hit $29.4 million, their highest this year and almost three times more than a week earlier, according to Arcane Research, an Oslo-based digital asset researcher.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; editing by Simon Jessop)

((T.Wilson@thomsonreuters.com; (44) 20 7513 5676; Reuters Messaging: t.wilson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular