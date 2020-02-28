Rouble crashes beyond 67 vs dollar, stocks fall amid global market sell-off

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble slid below 67 per dollar in early trade on Friday for the first time since September and stock indexes dropped, pricing in a global market sell-off amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak and its economic impact.

At 0705 GMT, the rouble was 1.6% weaker against the dollar at 67.04 RUBUTSTN=MCX, heading away from levels of around 64 seen a week ago.

Against the euro, the rouble lost 1.7% on the day to 73.80, its weakest since August EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble extended losses of previous trading sessions, tracking moves in other emerging market currencies that crashed amid rapidly increased risk aversion on the back of fears about the spread of the flu-like coronavirus that originated in China.

Oil prices battered Russian markets as Brent crude LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, fell 3% to $50.63 a barrel, a level last seen in late 2018. O/R

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS slid 4.4% to 1,328.1 points, its lowest since October. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 3.3% lower at 2,820.3 points after falling as low as 2,769.4, its weakest since Oct. 22.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.