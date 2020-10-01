Rouble continues resurgence on U.S. stimulus hopes, but geopolitical risks remain

By 0725 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 77.27 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.4% to trade at 90.73 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble rebounded on Wednesday, gaining almost 2% against the greenback as part of a correction after a sustained period of negative pressure.

Geopolitical risks, including the prospect of more sanctions against Moscow, have plagued the rouble in the past few weeks due to turmoil in neighbouring Belarus, the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and military conflict in the South Caucasus.

"Geopolitics is capable of containing the Russian market and the rouble, but it seems that previous fears were all exaggerated," said Andrei Kochetkov, a leading analyst at Otkritie Brokerage.

Risk appetite surged on hopes of U.S. COVID-19 relief legislation, boosting the rouble.

The rouble also received support from the central bank beginning additional foreign currency sales on Thursday.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.3% at $42.18 a barrel.

However, risk appetite remained under pressure on concerns of a prolonged resurgence in COVID-19 cases triggering new, extended lockdowns that curtail fuel demand, BCS Global Markets warned in a note.

Russia plans to double state borrowing on the domestic market in the fourth quarter to compensate for a budget shortfall amid lower oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

Russian stock indexes were falling.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.5%, at 1,184.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% lower at 2,903.1 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

