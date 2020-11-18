Rouble climbs to near two-month high vs dollar, three OFZ bond auctions in focus

By Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble climbed to a near two-month high against the dollar ahead of three government bond auctions on Wednesday, balancing hopes for a vaccine against COVID-19 with the continued rise in coronavirus infections worldwide.

By 0830 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% stronger against the dollar at 75.79RUBUTSTN=MCX, earlier hitting its highest mark since Sept. 21.

It gained 0.4% to trade at 90.10 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Markets are being tugged in two directions, said BCS Global Markets, with vaccine hopes tempered by concerns that its approval and distribution will be too late to halt the now raging second wave of the virus.

"Players are exercising prudence – i.e. selling into strength and buying into weakness," the brokerage said in a note.

Russia reported a record high of 456 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, along with 20,985 new infections.

"Monday's optimism on vaccine news has changed to pragmatism, looking at data on new infections and restrictions," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Monday its experimental vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial.

Russian government bond auctions were in focus, with the finance ministry offering three OFZ treasury bonds later on Wednesday, testing appetite for debt which is popular among foreign investors thanks to its yield, and could support the rouble.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% at $43.93 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were rising.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1% to 1,271.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 3,058.4 points.

Online retailer Ozon said in regulatory filings it was looking to raise up to $825 million from a U.S. IPO. Shares in Ozon's major shareholder, conglomerate Sistema AFKS.MM were underperforming the wider market, down around 0.9%.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Gareth Jones)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.