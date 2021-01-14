Rouble climbs to more than one-week high vs dollar on U.S. stimulus hopes

By 0922 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 73.41 RUBUTSTN=MCX, earlier reaching 73.27, its strongest mark since Jan. 4.

It had gained 0.4% to trade at 89.23 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, a near one-month high.

"Risky assets will receive support today thanks to expectations of stimulating economic policies in the United States and the rouble could approach 73 to the dollar," said analysts from Sberbank CIB in a note.

The rouble pared Wednesday's losses that were partly caused by the finance ministry surprising analysts in announcing a switch to foreign currency purchases after 10 months of sales.

The central bank said on Thursday this would not have a significant impact on the rouble.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.6% at $55.72 a barrel, edging further from the 11-month high of 57.42 hit in the previous session.

Russian stock indexes were steady.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.1% at 1,488.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was flat at 3,469.5 points.

"The IMOEX failed to conquer the 3,500 mark for the third day running yesterday – perhaps a ceiling has been found for now, maybe capping upside ahead," said BCS Global Markets.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.