Rouble climbs, Russian stocks recover as Ukraine conflict fears ease

By 1327 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 77.61 RUBUTSTN=MCX, not far from a one-week high after gaining more than 2% on Thursday.

It had gained 0.6% to trade at 86.42 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

"Headlines over the last two days have suggested an improvement in the geopolitical back-and-forth, but risk remains high and the global backdrop also fails to inspire as the Fed turns hawkish," said BCS Global Markets. "Any gains will likely come with caution, especially at the close of the week."

Sberbank CIB analysts said the rouble's sharp gains on Thursday could see it correct back to around 78.4 versus the greenback going into the weekend, when demand for foreign currency tends to be elevated.

U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell unleashed bets on five or more hikes this year after he left the door open on Wednesday to raising rates faster than in previous cycles, supporting the dollar globally.

Yields on Russia's 10-year OFZ bond RU10YT=RR yields dropped to their lowest since Monday at 9.44%, down from their highest since early 2016 of 9.86% hit this week. Yields move inversely to prices.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.5% at $90.72 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were climbing, continuing their rebound after a huge sell-off on Monday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.2% to 1,416.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1% higher at 3,489.8 points, earlier touching a 10-day high of 3,534.40 points.

Russian banks made a record 2.4 trillion roubles ($31 billion) of profit last year as an economic rebound revived loans growth and boosted interest in real estate assets.

($1 = 77.6100 roubles)

