Rouble climbs on vaccine optimism, stocks hit month-long highs

MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed on Monday and Russian stocks climbed to month-long highs, as general optimism over vaccines against COVID-19 supported oil prices and risk assets, even as infections ticked up around the world.

At 0738 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% stronger against the dollar at 75.78 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.5% to trade at 89.94 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.6% at $45.66 a barrel, its highest since early September.

Energy prices would buttress the rouble in early trade, said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank, but the dollar was likely to claw back some ground later in the session towards the 76.5 mark.

An announcement on Sunday that U.S. healthcare workers and others could be given the first vaccines as early as mid-December gave investors renewed optimism.

However, coronavirus cases continued climbing around the world, threatening the pace of the global economic recovery. Russia reported 25,173 new infections on Monday, a record daily spike.

"Vaccine news and further positives on this question are supporting markets from falling against the backdrop of the ever more worrying news about COVID-19," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

Russia's month-end tax payments, a period when export-focused companies usually step up conversion of foreign currency to meet local liabilities, should also support the rouble.

Russian stock indexes were trading higher, hitting month-long highs.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.8% to 1,285.0, a near three-month high. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.3% higher at 3,091.1, hitting its strongest mark since Feb. 21.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

