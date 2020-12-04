Rouble at three-month peak vs dollar, stocks near record highs

Rouble firms past 74 vs dollar, 90 vs euro

MOEX nears all-time peak

Higher oil prices, vaccine hopes support Russian assets

MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble hit a three-month high against the dollar and the MOEX stock index headed towards an all-time peakon Friday, driven by rising oil prices after major producers agreed on a compromise to continue some cuts to production.

The rouble firmed past 74 against the dollar for the first time since Sept. 2 RUBUTSTN=MCX, gaining 0.7% on the day to 73.94 as of 1451 GMT as it headed away from levels around 80 seen a month ago.

If the dollar finishes the week below 74.50 roubles, it will mean the rouble's weakening trend is over from the technical point of view, Otkritie Brokerage said.

Versus the euro, the rouble climbed past the 90 threshold to 89.85, up 0.6% on the day EURRUBTN=MCX, but was still far off levels of around 70 seen in early 2020.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.2% at $49.28 a barrel after the world's largest oil producers agreed to increase output by a modest 500,000 barrels per day from January. O/R

The rouble has been recovering since the U.S. presidential election in early November, paring losses inflicted by fears that Moscow would see new Western sanctions related to the U.S. vote, the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as well as a political crisis in neighbouring Belarus.

"Despite some risk-on factors materializing and risk-off factors fading, there is still some of the geopolitical risk premium left in the rouble, as well as a number of global tailwinds that could further strengthen the rouble," said Artem Zaigrin, chief economist at Sova Capital.

The rouble could strengthen to 73.2 versus the dollar by the end of this year and to 71.93 in the first quarter of 2021, he said.

Analysts polled by Reuters in late November had on average predicted the rouble would finish this year at 74.63 versus the dollar.

Russian stock indexes hit multi-month highs. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 1.3% to 1,357.0 points, a level last seen in early March.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX gained 0.6% to 3,181.8 points after briefly touching 3,200.23, its highest since January when it hit an all-time high of 3,226.89.

