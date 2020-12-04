Rouble at three-month high vs dollar, stocks at multi-month highs after OPEC+ meeting

MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble gained to a three-month high against the dollar on Friday, supported by the global vaccine optimism and rising oil prices after major producers agreed on a compromise to continue some cuts to production.

The rouble gained 0.3% to 74.20 versus the dollar as of 0750 GMT RUBUTSTN=MCX, its strongest since Sept. 2, heading away from levels around 80 seen a month ago.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.7% at $49.55 a barrel after the world's largest oil producers agreed to increase output by a modest 500,000 barrels per day from January. O/R

The rouble has been recovering since the U.S. presidential election in early November, paring losses inflicted by fears that Moscow would see new Western sanctions related to the U.S. vote, the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as well as a political crisis in neighbouring Belarus.

"Despite some risk-on factors materializing and risk-off factors fading, there is still some of the geopolitical risk premium left in the rouble, as well as a number of global tailwinds that could further strengthen the rouble," said Artem Zaigrin, chief economist at Sova Capital.

The rouble could gain to 73.2 versus the dollar by the end of this year and to 71.93 in the first quarter of 2021, he said.

Analysts polled by Reuters in late November had on average predicted the rouble would finish this year at 74.63 versus the dollar.

Against the euro, the rouble added 0.2% to 90.22 EURRUBTN=MCX, trading far away from levels of around 70 seen in early 2020.

Russian stock indexes hit multi-month highs. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 1.2% to 1,355.4 points, a level last seen in early March. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX gained 1% to 3,193.0 points after briefly touching 3,198.4, its highest since January.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, editing by Larry King)

