Rouble at strongest levels since 2018, MOEX close to record peak

MOSCOW, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble held near its strongest levels since 2018 and stocks hovered close to all-time highs on Thursday, supported by a recent advance in oil prices and easing concerns about tensions between the United States and Iran.

At 0737 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 61.21 RUBUTSTN=MCX, near its strongest level since May 2018 of 61.08 touched on Wednesday.

Versus the euro, the rouble was steady at 68.04 EURRUBTN=MCX, close to its strongest point since early 2018 of 67.91 it also touched the day before.

Market activity was seen increasing after Russia's long New Year and Orthodox Christmas holidays on Jan. 1-8.

The Russian currency mirrored moves on the global market after the United States and Iran backed away from the brink of conflict in the Middle East and investors reversed their flight to safety.

"We continue to like the rouble into the first quarter of 2020," VTB Capital, an investment arm of Russia's second-largest bank VTB VTBR.MM, said in a note to clients.

"In our view, it has room to deliver thanks to a combination of supportive seasonality, still relatively high Russian real rates and changes for the National Wealth Fund's investment strategy," VTB Capital said.

In the near future, the rouble is expected to get extra support from month-end tax payments that prompt export-focused companies to convert their foreign currency revenues, Rosbank said in a note.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.2% at $65.55 a barrel. O/R

Oil prices climbed after a rocket attack on Baghdad triggered fresh concern over the potential for conflict in the Middle East but gains were muted as Washington and Tehran looked to defuse a crisis in the crude-producing region.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.6% to 1,598.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% lower at 3,107.8 points, near its record high of 3,112.01 hit on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

