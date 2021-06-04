Rouble at 2-month peak vs euro, focus on Russia economic forum

MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - The rouble hit a two-month high against the euro on Friday but hovered in a narrow range versus the dollar for another session as investors kept a watch on Russia's annual economic conference in St Petersburg.

At 0805 GMT, the rouble was flat at 73.27 versus the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX after touching 73.02 on Thursday, its strongest since mid-March, excluding a short-lived move to 72 on the Moscow Exchange on May 7 that traders said was likely a trading error.

Against the euro, the rouble gained 0.1% to 88.75 EURRUBTN=MCX, its strongest since April 1.

The rouble gained marginally on Thursday after the finance ministry said it would remove U.S. dollar assets from its National Wealth Fund within a month, in what analysts said was a political move ahead of a presidential Russia-U.S. summit.

"We think that the impact of the suggested changes to NWF's structure of holdings is neutral for the rouble," VTB Capital said.

Traders are also tracking news from Russia's economic forum at St Petersburg, where President Vladimir Putin is expected to speak after 1100 GMT.

The rouble is likely to stay within a range of 73.00-73.50 against the dollar ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls data, Lockoinvest said in a note.

Brent crude LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% at $71.57 a barrel as concerns about the patchy roll-out of COVID-19 vaccinations around the globe tempered optimism over recovering fuel demand. O/R

This provided little help to Russian stocks that nodded lower after reaching a record high earlier this week.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.4% to 1,630.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX also shed 0.4% to 3,790.1 points, down from an all-time peak of 3,837.73 it reached on Thursday.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

