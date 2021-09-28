Rouble at 14-month high vs euro, Gazprom rallies

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble hit a 14-month high versus the euro on Tuesday, supported by higher oil prices, while the MOEX stock index hit a fresh record and shares in gas giant Gazprom jumped to their highest since 2008.

At 0742 GMT, the rouble added 0.1% to 84.70 to the euro, a level last seen on July 28, 2020 EURRUBTN=MCX. Against the dollar, the rouble was flat at 72.54 RUBUTSTN=MCX.

The Russian currency pared losses of the past few months recently thanks to a decline in concerns about new sanctions against Russia and a rebound in oil prices.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.7% at $80.11 a barrel, crossing the $80 threshold for the first time since October 2018.

"The risks in the oil market are skewed towards the upside until the end of the year, and our model points out that USDRUB could slip below the 72.00 mark, should international portfolio inflows in Russian assets remain on track," VTB Capital said in a note.

The rouble, however, retains a visible geopolitical discount. In 2018, when oil prices were near current levels, the rouble traded at around 65 versus the dollar and 75 to the euro.

Promsvyzbank also said the rouble could firm to 72 versus the dollar on the back of higher oil prices but, in the longer run, it is expected to give up gains and return to the 72.5-74.5 range.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% higher at 4,100.8 after hitting yet another record high of 4,112.31.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.4% to 1,781.7 points.

Shares in Gazprom GAZP.MM, already lifted by the completion of Nord Stream 2 gas project, climbed higher after Hungary signed a new long-term gas supply with Russia.

Gazprom was up 1.3% at 359.7 roubles ($4.95) per share, a level last seen in May 2008.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

($1 = 72.5975 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Giles Elgood)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.