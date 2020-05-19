Rouble at 10-week highs, government bonds at record peak

MOSCOW, May 19 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble rose to its strongest level since mid-March on Tuesday, pricing in higher oil prices and hopes that a vaccine for the novel coronavirus will be found in the foreseeable future.

At 0746 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 72.35 RUBUTSTN=MCX, a level last seen on March 13, and gained 0.2% to 79.11 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The finance ministry is in focus as it will announce details of its weekly auctions of OFZ treasury bonds due on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, yields on 10-year OFZ bonds remained near a record low of 5.45% RU10YT=RR touched the day before, down from 6.1% in late April, amid hopes that the central bank will cut interest rates next month. Bond prices move inversely to their yields.

Russia's economic growth for the first quarter is in focus later on Tuesday. Gross domestic product has likely grown in the first three months of 2020 before shrinking in April, the first full month of self-isolation.

VTB, Russia's second-largest lender, said on Tuesday Russians cut their spending by a third during the self-isolation in April.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.4% at $35.28 a barrel, lending support to Russia stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated ROTS index .IRS rose 0.8% to 1,177.0 points. The rouble-based MGEX Russian index .TIMEX was 0.3% higher at 2,702.0 points.

"Still, the vaccine and reopening experiments have yet to be proven, and face potential setbacks – expect any ride higher on the equity train to be capped by prudently cautious trade," BC Brokerage said.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, editing by Larry King)

