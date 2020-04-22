Rouble and equities gain despite oil collapse; OFZ auctions in focus

Adds comment, updates prices

MOSCOW, April 22 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble pared early losses and firmed in volatile trade on Wednesday while stock indexes edged despite a collapse in the price of oil, Russia's main export.

The Russian finance ministry is in focus as it plans auctions of OFZ treasury bonds, demand for which is usually seen as a gauge of investor sentiment towards Russian assets.

At 0755 GMT the rouble was up 0.3% against the dollar at 76.89 RUBUTSTN=MCX after weakening to 77.60 in early trade. Against the euro, the rouble gained 0.2% to 83.56 EURRUBTN=MCX, having briefly dropped to its weakest since early April at 84.27.

The rouble remains under pressure from lower oil prices and the coronavirus outbreak that is pushing the Russian economy into recession.

The price of benchmark Brent crude oil fell to its lowest since 1999 as global supply looks set to overwhelm demand for months to come and despite record production cuts agreed by OPEC and allies including Russia. O/R

Brent futures LCOc1 were down 10% at $17.42 a barrel.

In the short term, behaviour of foreign investors on the OFZ market will be important for the rouble, said Dmitry Polevoy, chief economist at the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Non-residents were seen buying into Russian government bonds recently, which is unlikely to continue in current conditions, Polevoy said.

The central bank interest rate decision due on Friday is also in focus. Prices for OFZ bonds, which move inversely with their yields, rose this week on hopes for a rate cut.

The central bank is also supporting the rouble with daily sales of foreign currency from state reserves, Russia's first FX intervention since early 2015.

On Monday the central bank sold foreign currency worth 16.8 billion roubles ($217.4 million), up from 14.8 billion roubles on Friday and 12.9 billion roubles on Monday last week, its data showed on Wednesday.

Export-focused companies could offset some losses in the rouble because they need to convert part of their FX revenues to meet local month-end taxes.

Russian stock indexes were surprisingly stronger on Wednesday, shrugging off the oil price plunge.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.8% to 1,030.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1% higher at 2,513.4 points.

($1 = 77.2900 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Larry King and David Goodman)

