Roubaix Capital Sells Off 261K Magnite Shares in Full Exit: Should Investors Follow Suit?

Key Points

Sold 260,735 shares, net position change of $6,288,928

Post-trade stake: zero shares, $0 reported value

The position previously accounted for 3% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter

Roubaix Capital, LLC recently exited its position in Magnite, selling 260,735 shares valued at about $6.29 million.

What happened

Roubaix Capital, LLC fully liquidated its stake in Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), selling 260,735 shares during the third quarter of 2025, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 12, 2025. The transaction value was $6,288,928, based on the average share price for the quarter. No shares of Magnite were held by the fund at quarter end.

What else to know

Roubaix Capital sold out of Magnite, reducing the position from 3.0% of AUM in the prior quarter to zero.

Top holdings after the filing include:

TATT: $11 million (5.1% of AUM)

PKE: $9.2 million (4.3% of AUM)

GENI: $8.6 million (4.0% of AUM)

NPKI: $8.4 million (3.9% of AUM)

LASR: $7.2 million (3.4% of AUM)

As of November 13, 2025, Magnite shares were priced at $14.21, marking a year to date decline of 10.7% and underperforming the S&P 500 by 27.2 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of November 13,2025) $14.21 YTD performance -10.7% Dividend yield N/A

Company Snapshot

Magnite, Inc. provides an independent sell-side advertising platform, enabling publishers to manage and monetize digital advertising inventory across CTV, websites, and other digital media properties.

Operates a technology-driven marketplace connecting digital media sellers and buyers.

Serves publishers, CTV channel operators, advertisers, agencies, and demand-side platforms in the digital advertising ecosystem.

Foolish take

Roubaix Capital just sold its entire $6.3 million stake in Magnite, which signals a significant pullback from the digital ad world after a pretty shaky year for ad-tech stocks. The independent sell-side platform has been dealing with pressure on its profit margins as spending on connected TV (CTV) ads has slowed down and publishers have to navigate changing privacy and targeting rules. Even so, Magnite is still a major player in programmatic advertising—its technology links publishers and advertisers across CTV, web, and mobile, helping publishers get more money from its digital inventory.

With its shares down around 11% this year, the stock has lagged the broader market as investors try to balance the near-term difficulties against the long-term potential of CTV and digital streaming. For Roubaix, selling off the entire position likely means it's rotating its portfolio toward areas with more immediate growth drivers. However, as programmatic advertising demand stabilizes, Magnite’s powerful infrastructure and global reach could put it in a great spot for a rebound once the digital ad markets pick up steam again.

Glossary

Exited its position: When an investor sells all shares of a particular investment, fully closing out their holding.

13F assets under management (AUM): The total value of securities reported by an institutional investment manager in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

Liquidated: Sold off an investment position, converting it entirely into cash or cash equivalents.

Stake: The amount of ownership or shares held in a company or investment.

Quarterly average prices: The average price of a security over a specific three-month reporting period.

Sell-side advertising platform: A technology platform that helps publishers manage and sell their digital advertising inventory to buyers.

CTV (Connected TV): Television content streamed through internet-connected devices, such as smart TVs or streaming boxes.

Demand-side platforms: Technology systems that allow advertisers and agencies to buy digital advertising inventory automatically.

Digital advertising inventory: The available space on digital media properties where ads can be displayed.

Monetize: To generate revenue from an asset, such as digital content or advertising space.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Adam Palasciano has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Genius Sports and Magnite. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

