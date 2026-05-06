Roubaix Capital Opens $8.5 Million York Space Systems Position, Immediately Making YSS its Largest Holding

Key Points

Roubaix acquired 382,906 shares; estimated transaction value $9.29 million (based on quarterly average price).

Quarter-end position value rose by $8.49 million, reflecting both the purchase and stock price movement.

Position change represented a 4.33% shift in 13F AUM.

Post-trade stake: 382,906 shares valued at $8.49 million.

YSS represents 3.96% of Roubaix Capital’s reportable equity assets and is the fund's largest holding.

10 stocks we like better than York Space Systems ›

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 6, 2026, Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated a new position in York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS) by acquiring 382,906 shares. The estimated trade value was $9.29 million, based on the average share price in the first quarter of 2026. At quarter’s end, the position was valued at $8.49 million, reflecting both share acquisition and price movement.

What else to know

This new position in YSS represents 3.96% of Roubaix Capital’s reportable 13F assets as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: York Space Systems: $8.49 million (4.0% of AUM) StandardAero : $7.60 million (3.5% of AUM) Park Aerospace : $7.52 million (3.5% of AUM) Sensient Technologies : $7.19 million (3.4% of AUM) Regal Rexnord : $7.07 million (3.3% of AUM)



As of May 6, 2026, York Space Systems’ shares were priced at $36.87.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 6, 2026) $36.87 Market Capitalization $4.71 billion Revenue (TTM) $386.20 million Net Income (TTM) ($84.54 million)

Company snapshot

York Space Systems:

Provides a vertically integrated suite of spacecraft solutions, including design, production, integration, and operation, with turnkey offerings for managing spacecraft and constellations across the mission lifecycle.

Generates revenue through end-to-end mission-critical solutions for government, national security, and commercial clients, leveraging proprietary technology and operational expertise.

Serves national security agencies, government entities, and commercial organizations requiring advanced satellite and communication equipment.

York Space Systems delivers comprehensive spacecraft solutions, combining manufacturing, integration, and mission operations for a diverse client base. The company leverages its vertically integrated business model and advanced technology stack to address the needs of national security, government, and commercial sectors. With its focus on turnkey offerings and full mission lifecycle support, York Space Systems positions itself as a competitive provider in the space technology and communication equipment industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Roubaix Capital’s opening purchase of York Space Systems is certainly eye-catching as the young defense prime immediately becomes the fund’s largest position at 4% of its portfolio. While Roubaix isn’t known for holding its stocks for years on end like most Fools aspire to, the massive buy is a vote of confidence, nonetheless, in my opinion.

From a stock perspective, there is a lot to like about York Space Systems and its leadership position as a vertically-integrated satellite bus manufacturer and more. Not only does YSS build the buses, but it covers the whole mission lifecycle, providing components, flight services, constellation management, and ground services. In 2025, York grew sales by 52% and now has a backlog of $500 million, versus its market cap of just $4 billion. Management expects sales to grow by 48% in 2026 and for adjusted EBITDA to turn positive.

York currently has 33 satellites in orbit, but management believes it will hit 140 by 2027. Not only does this create a lot of new sales, but it would also lead to a larger base of recurring, higher-margin revenue, which should help the company become solidly profitable. Currently, 5 analysts have EPS estimates averaging $0.57 for 2027, making YSS’s share price of $36.87 fairly reasonable in my opinion, given its blistering growth rates and potential for long-term margin improvements. I can certainly see why Roubaix Capital made YSS its largest holding -- I’ll be keeping a very close eye on the stock myself.

Should you buy stock in York Space Systems right now?

Before you buy stock in York Space Systems, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and York Space Systems wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $473,985!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,204,650!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 203% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 6, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends StandardAero. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.