Roubaix Capital Just Ditched More Than 42,000 Shares of Chart Industries. Here’s What It Means.

Key Points

Exited 42,136 shares in Chart Industries; net position change of $6.9 million

Post-trade stake: 0 shares, valued at $0

The position previously accounted for 3.3% of fund AUM as of the prior quarter

On November 12, 2025, Roubaix Capital, LLC disclosed in its quarterly filing that it sold out its entire position in Chart Industries, reducing exposure by an estimated $6.9 million.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated November 12, 2025, Roubaix Capital, LLC completely exited its holding in Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) during the third quarter. The fund sold its entire 42,136-share position, reducing its reported U.S. equity portfolio by an estimated $6.9 million, based on quarterly average prices. This marks a full liquidation of the holding.

What else to know

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out its stake in Chart Industries; the position now represents n/a of reported 13F assets under management. The position previously accounted for 3.3% of fund AUM as of the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing include:

TATT: $11 million (5.1% of AUM)

PKE: $9.2 million (4.3% of AUM)

GENI: $8.6 million (4.0% of AUM)

NPKI: $8.4 million (3.9% of AUM)

LASR: $7.2 million (3.4% of AUM)

As of November 13, 2025, shares of Chart Industries were priced at $203.50, up 6.6% year to date, underperforming the S&P 500 by 9.9 percentage points during the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of November 13,2025) $203.50 YTD performance 6.6% Dividend yield N/A

Company Snapshot

Chart Industries is a leading provider of highly engineered equipment and process technologies for the energy and industrial gas industries, with a strong presence in cryogenic applications and specialty markets.

Generates revenue by designing, producing, and servicing specialized equipment for liquefied natural gas (LNG), hydrogen, CO2 capture, and other industrial applications.

Serves a global customer base across energy, industrial gas, specialty gas, food and beverage, aerospace, and environmental markets.

Foolish take

Roubaix Capital just decided to completely sell off its stake in Chart Industries. This removes one of its more specialized industrial investments after the stock had a mix of good and bad performance.

Chart is still a super important player in the energy transition—its specially engineered cryogenic systems are used for things like LNG infrastructure, hydrogen projects, and carbon capture technology. Those long-term trends keep drawing interest, but the company's stock has been pretty jumpy. This is because investors are looking closely at execution risks, how well it's integrating recent acquisitions, and general shifts in sentiment across industries connected to clean energy.

With shares only up a modest 6.6% this year, Chart has fallen behind the broader market even though it operates in several quickly growing markets. The fund’s exit probably reflects a move to simplify its holdings and put money into areas with more immediate positive drivers. Even with the sale, Chart is still strategically important: its equipment is deeply integrated into industrial gas and energy systems globally, giving it a lasting role as worldwide demand for decarbonization and specialty gas infrastructure continues to grow.

Glossary

13F assets under management: The total value of U.S. equity securities reported by an institutional investment manager in SEC Form 13F filings.

Quarterly filing: A periodic report submitted by investment funds to regulators, disclosing holdings and transactions for the previous quarter.

Exited position: When an investor sells all shares of a particular security, fully closing out their investment in it.

Full liquidation: The process of selling all holdings in a specific investment, resulting in a zero balance for that position.

Portfolio exposure: The proportion of a portfolio's total value allocated to a specific asset, sector, or investment.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of assets that an investment firm or fund manages on behalf of clients.

Material holding: An investment position significant enough to impact a fund’s overall performance or risk profile.

Engineered equipment: Specialized machinery or components designed and manufactured for specific industrial applications or processes.

Cryogenic storage tanks: Containers designed to store liquefied gases at extremely low temperatures for industrial use.

Heat exchangers: Devices that transfer heat between two or more fluids without mixing them, commonly used in industrial processes.

Decarbonization solutions: Technologies or strategies aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions in industrial or energy processes.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Adam Palasciano has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chart Industries. The Motley Fool recommends Genius Sports. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.