News & Insights

Rotterdam's Gate LNG terminal throughput capacity to be expanded by 4 bcm

August 23, 2023 — 02:15 am EDT

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Throughput capacity at the Gate terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the port of Rotterdam will be expanded by 4 billion cubic metres (bcm) by 2026, its shareholders Gasunie GSUNI.UL and Vopak VOPA.AS said on Wednesday.

The expansion, which requires an investment of around 350 million euros ($380 million), will take the total capacity of the terminal to 20 bcm per year.

The new capacity is already rented out under long-term commercial agreements and is expected to be ready for operation by the second half of 2026.

In a bid to get rid of its dependence on Russian gas, the Netherlands last year also built an LNG terminal with a capacity of 8 bcm in the northern Eemshaven region.

($1 = 0.9210 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.