Rotterdam port throughput fell 6% in first 9 months of 2023

AMSTERDAM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Throughput in the port of Rotterdam fell 6% in the first nine months of the year, Europe’s largest sea port said on Monday.

The decrease was caused by a drop in the transport of coal and a fall in container freight, as economic growth weakened worldwide and geopolitical tensions intensified, the port said.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by Bernadette Baum)

