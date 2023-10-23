News & Insights

Rotterdam port throughput fell 6% in first 9 months of 2023

October 23, 2023 — 04:47 am EDT

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Throughput in the port of Rotterdam fell 6% in the first nine months of the year, Europe’s largest sea port said on Monday.

The decrease was caused by a drop in the transport of coal and a fall in container freight, as economic growth weakened worldwide and geopolitical tensions intensified, the port said.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.