Rotork Plc FY19 Pretax Profit Up 2.7%; Revenue Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rotork Plc (ROR.L) on Tuesday reported full year 2019 profit before tax of 124.1 million pounds, up 2.7 percent from 120.7 million pounds in the prior year. Earnings per share rose 2.9 percent to 10.8 pence from 10.5 pence last year. Profit before tax increased 1.4 percent on an organic constant currency basis.

Adjusted profit before tax increased 2.9 percent to 148.1 million pounds from 143.8 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 13.0 pence, compared to 12.6 pence last year.

Revenue for the year declined 3.8 percent to 669.3 million pounds from 695.7 million pounds a year ago. Revenue decreased 4.4 percent in organic constant currency. Order intake increased 1.5 percent on the prior year, or 0.7 percent on an OCC basis.

Kevin Hostetler, Chief Executive, said, "Looking ahead, it is too early to assess fully the potential impacts of COVID-19. Absent these, we were planning for modest sales growth on an OCC basis and margin progress in 2020, driven by further benefits of our Growth Acceleration Programme albeit with margin progress more gradual, reflecting our investment plans."

