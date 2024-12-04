Rotork plc Expands Share Buyback Program

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has repurchased 162,566 of its own shares as part of a continued buyback program, reflecting its strategy to enhance shareholder value. The company’s share buyback initiative, ongoing since March 2024, has seen a total of 14.8 million shares repurchased, with the latest transaction priced between 330.60 and 333.80 pence per share. This move reduces the total number of shares in circulation, potentially boosting the value of remaining shares.

