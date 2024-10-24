Rotork plc Expands Share Buyback Program

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has announced the purchase of 107,832 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, initiated in March 2024. The shares were acquired at prices ranging between 316.40 and 319.20 pence, with a volume-weighted average price of 317.81 pence. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 849,330,299.

For further insights into GB:ROR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.