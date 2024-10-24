News & Insights

Stocks

Rotork plc Expands Share Buyback Program

October 24, 2024 — 12:13 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has announced the purchase of 107,832 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, initiated in March 2024. The shares were acquired at prices ranging between 316.40 and 319.20 pence, with a volume-weighted average price of 317.81 pence. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 849,330,299.

For further insights into GB:ROR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RTOXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.