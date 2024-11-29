News & Insights

Rotork plc Executes Share Buyback Program

November 29, 2024 — 12:48 pm EST

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has executed a share buyback, acquiring 159,620 of its ordinary shares as part of a program initiated in March 2024. The shares were purchased at prices ranging from 331.00 to 333.60 pence and are set to be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation. This move is part of Rotork’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

