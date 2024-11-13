News & Insights

Rotork plc Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 13, 2024 — 12:27 pm EST

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has repurchased 127,177 of its own shares as part of an ongoing share buyback initiative aimed at enhancing shareholder value. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 313.20 to 318.60 pence and will be canceled, reducing the total shares in circulation. This move is part of a larger strategy that has seen the company buy back over 12 million shares since March 2024.

