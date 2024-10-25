News & Insights

Rotork plc Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

October 25, 2024 — 12:43 pm EDT

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has announced the purchase of 75,376 of its own shares as part of a buyback program, aiming to increase shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The shares were acquired at prices ranging from 314 to 317 pence, with an average price of 315.11 pence per share. This transaction reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

