Rotork plc Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Rotork plc has announced the purchase of 75,376 of its own shares as part of a buyback program, aiming to increase shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The shares were acquired at prices ranging from 314 to 317 pence, with an average price of 315.11 pence per share. This transaction reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively.

