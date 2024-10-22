Rotork plc Continues Strategic Share Buyback Program

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has repurchased 105,556 of its ordinary shares as part of an ongoing buyback program, with plans to cancel these shares. Since March 2024, the company has bought back over 11 million shares, reducing the total number of shares in circulation. This move is part of Rotork’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing share capital.

