Rotork plc Continues Aggressive Share Buyback Program

November 11, 2024 — 12:12 pm EST

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 40,787 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing program to enhance shareholder value. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 322.00 to 324.40 pence and will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation. This move is a continuation of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure.

