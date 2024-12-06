Rotork plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.
Rotork plc has executed a share buyback program, repurchasing nearly 99,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 330.15 pence. This move, part of a broader strategy initiated earlier in the year, aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Investors may view this as a positive sign of the company’s financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.
