Rotork plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.
Rotork plc has announced the purchase of 173,268 of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The company plans to cancel these shares, which were acquired at prices ranging from 327.00 to 330.40 pence per share. This move is part of Rotork’s broader strategy to manage its capital and improve shareholder value.
