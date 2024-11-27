News & Insights

Stocks

Rotork plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 27, 2024 — 12:46 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rotork plc has announced the purchase of 173,268 of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The company plans to cancel these shares, which were acquired at prices ranging from 327.00 to 330.40 pence per share. This move is part of Rotork’s broader strategy to manage its capital and improve shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:ROR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RTOXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.