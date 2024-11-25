Rotork plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has repurchased 164,193 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which began in March 2024. This move is aimed at reducing the total number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares for investors. The buyback reflects the company’s commitment to delivering shareholder value and confidence in its financial health.

