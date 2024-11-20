Rotork plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has repurchased 134,043 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, aiming to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to manage capital efficiently and demonstrates confidence in its financial health. Since March 2024, Rotork has bought back over 13 million shares, reflecting a significant effort to bolster its stock performance.

