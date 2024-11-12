Rotork plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has repurchased 128,844 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, aiming to enhance shareholder value by cancelling these shares. The company’s program, initiated in March 2024, has seen a total acquisition of over 12 million shares to date. This strategic move might attract investors’ attention, reflecting Rotork’s commitment to its financial health and stockholder returns.

