Rotork PLC Announces Upcoming Board Resignation

Rotork plc, a leader in intelligent flow control solutions, has announced that director Tim Cobbold will resign from his position by the end of December 2024. Dorothy Thompson, the Chair of Rotork, acknowledged Cobbold’s substantial contributions and expressed gratitude for his services and dedication during his tenure. The company has released this information in accordance with the Listing Rules.

