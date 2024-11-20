Rotork plc Announces Strategic Board Appointments

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc, a leading global provider of intelligent flow control solutions, has appointed Svein Richard Brandtzæg as an independent non-executive director, while Andrew Heath is set to become the new Senior Independent Director starting January 2025. With Svein Richard’s extensive experience in global industrial leadership and non-executive roles, Rotork aims to strengthen its board as it continues its mission to enhance efficiency and environmental impact across various sectors. These strategic changes could influence Rotork’s position in the FTSE 250 index, making it a noteworthy development for investors.

