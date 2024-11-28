Rotork plc Announces Significant Share Buyback

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rotork plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 171,507 of its ordinary shares as part of an ongoing program, with plans to cancel them. This move is part of a broader strategy, with the company having bought back over 14 million shares since March 2024, leaving 847 million shares in issue. The buyback, conducted through Morgan Stanley on the London Stock Exchange, saw prices range from 329.40 to 331.80 pence per share.

For further insights into GB:ROR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.