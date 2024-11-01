News & Insights

Stocks

Rotork plc Announces Share Capital and Voting Rights

November 01, 2024 — 05:22 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has announced that its total ordinary share capital consists of 849,254,923 shares, each with 0.5p value, as of October 31, 2024, reflecting the total voting rights available to shareholders. This figure is crucial for investors to determine any required notifications regarding their stakes in the company under UK transparency regulations.

For further insights into GB:ROR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RTOXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.