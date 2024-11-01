Rotork plc Announces Share Capital and Voting Rights

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has announced that its total ordinary share capital consists of 849,254,923 shares, each with 0.5p value, as of October 31, 2024, reflecting the total voting rights available to shareholders. This figure is crucial for investors to determine any required notifications regarding their stakes in the company under UK transparency regulations.

