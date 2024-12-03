News & Insights

Rotork plc Announces Key Board Restructuring

December 03, 2024 — 06:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has announced changes to its board committees, with new leadership roles taking effect from January 2025, following the departure of Tim Cobbold. Vanessa Simms will succeed Cobbold as the Designated Non-executive Director for Workforce Engagement, highlighting the company’s focus on strategic governance and workforce engagement.

For further insights into GB:ROR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

