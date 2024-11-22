Rotork plc Advances with Strategic Share Buyback

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rotork plc recently acquired 155,253 of its own ordinary shares as part of a share buyback initiative, aiming to enhance shareholder value. The shares were purchased at prices ranging from 319.40 to 331.20 pence, with an average price of 326.80 pence per share. This move is part of a broader strategy that has seen the company buy back over 13.5 million shares since March 2024.

For further insights into GB:ROR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.